Jersey Shore ran for six seasons from 2009-2012 before being revived by MTV in 2018 as Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Now the MTV reality show is already on its second season, or part two if you will, so is there any stopping these party-loving TV stars?

"I'll do it until people are sick of us," Vinny Guadagnino told E! News.

"We're having fun doing it," Pauly D added.

Vinny, Pauly D, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Deena Nicole Cortese head to Las Vegas for vacation, in addition to the now-infamous New Jersey shore. And a blast from the past makes her return: Angelina Pivarnick returns to the fold, bringing drama right along with her, course.