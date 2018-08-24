Why Ben Affleck Relapsed Again—and What's Next

Not even Batman is exempt from the struggles of addiction.

Just a few days after news broke that Ben Affleck was entering rehab, E! News is learning more details into what led the A-list actor to seek professional help.

While there were many factors that impacted his decision, one struggle was his recent split from Lindsay Shookus.

"Ben had been content in his relationship with Lindsay, but the travel became a lot to deal with," a source shared with E! News. "They talked about Lindsay moving to LA but it wasn't going to happen."

Our insider added, "They tried hard to make it work but with their families on both coasts it was tough to have a consistent relationship. This put a strain on Ben and he started drinking again."