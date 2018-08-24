Robin Leach, Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous Host, Dead at 76

Robin Leach, the entertainment journalist best known for his work on the television series Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, died Thursday. He had been hospitalized since Nov. 21 after suffering a stroke in Mexico, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal, where he had been a columnist.

Leach's colleague, John Katsilometes, tweeted he had "suffered a second stroke Monday."

On Friday morning, Leach's family issued a statement confirming his passing. "Despite the past 10 months, what a beautiful life he had. Our dad, grandpa, brother, uncle and friend Robin Leach passed away peacefully last night at 1:50 a.m.," the family said, in part. "Everyone's support and love over the past, almost one year, has been incredible and we are so grateful."