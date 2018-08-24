TV's Top Leading Lady 2018: Vote in the Sweet 16

  • By
    &

Fri., Aug. 24, 2018 9:00 AM

TV's Top Leading Lady

Welcome back!

Another day, another chance to vote for your favorite actress in TV's Top Leading Lady 2018! 16 competitors remain in the competition, including several who have won or at least made it to the top two in this competition before, like Melanie Scrofano, Caitriona Balfe, Eliza Taylor, and Emily Bett Rickards. Only time will tell if a newbie can overtake them...

You can vote in this round for as many competitors as you want as many times as you want until voting closes on Saturday, and the actress with the most votes in each face-off will enter yet another face-off in the elite eight. 

TV Scoop Awards 2018: The Winners Are...

Just beware: if two competitors from the same show both make it to the elite eight, they will be facing off against each other. 

Voting will remain open until Saturday, August 25 at 6 p.m. ET or 3 p.m. PT. 

Leading Lady 2018: Sweet 16
Marie Avgeropoulos vs. Alycia Debnam Carey
53.6%
46.4%
Emily Bett Rickards vs. Melissa Benoist
70.0%
30.0%
Melanie Scrofano vs. Kim Dickens
67.9%
32.1%
Eliza Taylor vs. Ellen Pompeo
54.7%
45.3%
Stephanie Beatriz vs. Sarah Drew
58.1%
41.9%
Abigail Spencer vs. Mariska Hargitay
50.4%
49.6%
Lili Reinhart vs. Melissa Fumero
40.6%
59.4%
Katherine McNamara vs. Caitriona Balfe
42.4%
57.6%

Come back for the next round on Monday, August 27 at 12 p.m. ET or 9 a.m. PT. 

