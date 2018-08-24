Jenna Dewan's Style Is in Full Bloom and More Best Dressed Stars

Summer is on its way out and celebrities are taking full advantage of the warm weather with beautiful, body-baring clothing.

Jenna Dewan is a prime example. The World of Dance host attended Amazon's Back-to-School Prep in the Pacific Palisades, California, wearing a silky, floral dress with silver heeled sandals. With spaghetti straps and small ruffle details, the look is ultra-feminine and worthy of any upscale summer events. It's fun and the silhouette is flirty, revealing her décolletage, back and arms.

Kim Kardashian also followed suit in a neon pink number. For the 25th anniversary of vintage boutique, What Goes Around Comes Around, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians wore a vintage Versace dress (very similar to the custom Yeezy dress she wore to Kylie Jenner's birthday party).