True Thompson Is Gifted Her First Bentley and It's Truly Adorable

"Oh my God! I just came back from the gym and look what Kimora Lee sent to the girls!" Khloe said in one Instagram Story video. "This one is for Stormi, this is for Chicago, this is for my True mama. Oh my God! Thank you, thank you."

She then shared a photo of the three toy cars with the caption, "Ahhh I'm dying over this!!!"

In the comments of Khloe's Instagram post of True in the mini Bentley, one social media user wrote, "She should of receive a cross or a bible so this child grows closer to God as opposed to embedding materialism in her brain."

In response, Khloe clapped back, "We read children's bible stories everyday and we say prayers every single night but you should not pass judgement either way. Why be so negative if you are a child of God?"