Josh Charles and Sophie Flack Welcome Baby Girl

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Aug. 23, 2018 2:04 PM

Sophie Flack, Josh Charles

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Josh Charles and Sophie Flack welcomed a healthy baby girl on Wednesday morning.

The Good Wife star took to Instagram to announce the arrival of baby No. 2, joking to his followers, "Our daughter timed her birth so I could make yesterday's doubleheader." And like any happy father would, he said, "It was a day I'll never forget!"

The actor is currently starring in the Broadway production of Straight White Men and his co-stars congratulated the star on his bundle of joy by decorating his dressing room in pink décor. He shared a glimpse of the balloon-filled room in a video shared to Instagram.

Since announcing they were expecting their second child, the mother and father have kept busy entertaining their three-year-old son, Rocco, in their home base of New York City. Charles and Sophie sometimes share their adventures with the little one on their respective Instagrams, and if the moments they share are any indication, then this bundle of joy is going to be one happy baby.

Photos

2018 Celebrity Babies

Josh Charles

Walter McBride/WireImage

After giving birth to their little one, the mom hilariously shared a GIF of what she looked like during labor on Twitter. 

Similar to her post-pregnancy tweet, the writer humorously revealed she was pregnant by sharing a cheeky photo of her baby bump. In the picture, she wears a shirt with the phrase "I woke up like this" and captioned the moment: "Oh, by the way." 

The two married five years ago, after which the CBS star finished out his run on the series The Good Wife and took a liking to acting live on stage. Sophie, meanwhile, shares Charles' penchant for creativity and is a freelance writer and editor, with works like Bunheads under her belt.

Congratulations to the parents on the new addition to the family!

