Kate Middleton Wears These $7 Stockings to Stay Comfortable in Heels

For one, both Kate and Meghan Markle are required by royal tradition to wear tights.

"They are at liberty to choose whatever color tights they wish, and indeed often opaque colors work well with outfits," Chief Executive Alexandra Messervy of The English Manner, a leading etiquette consults, told InStyle. "I think the only reason they have chosen ‘nude' in recent years is because they have become so much more fashionable, and the ‘bare legs' look became the craze."

However, beyond meeting her royal fashion duties, the tights have a special feature that keep her feet in place: built-in, non-slip pads along the soles of the feet. These help her avoid the ultra-painful experience of crushed toes.

For $7, your toes will be forever grateful.