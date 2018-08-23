Josh Peck Expecting First Child With Wife Paige

Josh Peck is going to be a dad!

The Drake and Josh star revealed he and his wife, Paige O'Brien, are expecting their first child by sharing an adorable picture of her growing baby bump. "Oh baby. Literally, there's a baby in there," the actor cheekily captioned the photo on Instagram.

And the daddy-to-be was so excited he shared it on his Twitter too. He joked, "Guys I did it! I'm finally down to my goal weight! Oh and we're pregnant."

Just last year, the actor and his girlfriend were wed in a lavish ceremony in Malibu, while surrounded by their family and friends. Included on the guest list was Peck's Grandfathered co-star John Stamos and his wife, Caitlin McHugh, who welcomed their first child this year.