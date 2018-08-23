Another day, another reboot. Bewitched is the latest show poised to return to the small screen thanks to ABC.

According to Deadline, ABC has handed out a pilot production commitment to a new take on Bewitched from black-ish creator Kenya Barris and Yamara Taylor. This was Barris' last project with ABC Studios before signing a deal with Netflix.

In the new version of Bewitched, Samantha is a black single mother who meets and marries Darren, a white mortal…who is also a bit of a slacker. The plot, according to Deadline, finds the couple struggling to navigate their differences, and Samantha discovers even though she has magic, a white man is still more powerful in America.