by Chris Harnick | Thu., Aug. 23, 2018 1:35 PM
Another day, another reboot. Bewitched is the latest show poised to return to the small screen thanks to ABC.
According to Deadline, ABC has handed out a pilot production commitment to a new take on Bewitched from black-ish creator Kenya Barris and Yamara Taylor. This was Barris' last project with ABC Studios before signing a deal with Netflix.
In the new version of Bewitched, Samantha is a black single mother who meets and marries Darren, a white mortal…who is also a bit of a slacker. The plot, according to Deadline, finds the couple struggling to navigate their differences, and Samantha discovers even though she has magic, a white man is still more powerful in America.
Elizabeth Montgomery starred opposite Dick York (Darren No. 1) and Dick Sargent (Darren No. 2) in the original Bewitched from 1964-1972. A reboot of Bewitched was previously in the works at NBC.
Bewitched joins a growing list of established shows on the way back to air, either as a reboot or revival. Just this week news broke Veronica Mars is likely returning to life thanks to a Hulu and MTV is bringing The Hills back as The Hills: New Beginnings.
Click through our guide to TV remakes, reboots and revivals to learn more about this trend that's not going anywhere soon.
