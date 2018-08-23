Hailey Baldwin's Engagement Ring Gets the Close Up We've Been Waiting For

Hailey Baldwin, Vogue Mexico

Bjorn Iooss / Vogue Mexico

All eyes are on Hailey Baldwin's ring!

Less than two months after the supermodel accepted Justin Bieber's proposal, fans have been hoping for a crystal clear view of the bling.

We've heard from the jeweler and we've seen glimpses of the final look.

But when appearing on the cover of Vogue Mexico's September issue, Hailey can't help but showcase the engagement ring that will have Beliebers buzzing.

Perhaps it's the 18 karat yellow gold featured in the piece of jewelry. Maybe it's the proposal story behind it. Whatever the case may be, the ring certainly has fans talking.

"There was one moment when he looked into the diamond and I said, 'What do you see inside that diamond?' He goes, 'I think I see Hailey's face,' so that was kind of cute," Jack Solow of Solow && Co. Inc. Diamond Jewelers previously recalled to E! News.

Photos

Stars' Engagement Rings

Hailey Baldwin, Vogue Mexico

Bjorn Iooss / Vogue Mexico

"Justin had a big hand in it," the jeweler added. "He had certain design elements that he wanted and he had certain expectations and I think we delivered."

In the new issue of Vogue Mexico, Hailey poses for a variety of shots while wearing several looks. In regards to the cover specifically, Bjorn Iooss was the photographer while Celia Azoulay styled the looks.

Hailey Baldwin, Vogue Mexico

Bjorn Iooss / Vogue Mexico

Since getting engaged, Justin and Hailey have delighted fans with their heartfelt Instagram posts and trips across the country.

In fact, Hailey recently called the "Baby" singer her "absolute best friend" on social media.          

Photos

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: Romance Rewind

Hailey Baldwin, Vogue Mexico

Bjorn Iooss / Vogue Mexico

And although the twosome isn't rushing to get married, there's no denying the chemistry these two have for one another.

"You make me so much better and we complement each other so well!! Can't wait for the best season of life yet!" Justin previously shared on Instagram when confirming his engagement. "My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else."

