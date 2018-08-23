Harry Potter Fans Can Celebrate Halloween at Hogwarts

Warner Bros. Studio Tour London
by Corinne Heller | Thu., Aug. 23, 2018 9:56 AM
Warner Bros. Studio Tour London
Attention all Gryffindors, Slytherins, Ravenclaws and Hufflepuffs! You can celebrate Halloween 2018 at Hogwarts!
The Warner Bros. Studio Tour in London will again feature a special Dark Arts experience, which runs from September 28 to November 10. The set of Hogwarts' Great Hall, seen in the eight movies, will be decorated with over 100 pumpkins suspended from the ceiling. There will be a Halloween feast, made up of red apples, pumpkins and cauldrons of lollipops, dressing the long tables. Diagon Alley will be decorate to look darker and spookier and vats of slimy Troll snot, buckets of dribbling drool (of the three-headed dog variety) and pools of silvery unicorn blood will be showcased.
In addition, guests over the age of 18 can celebrate early with the Hogwarts After Dark experience, which runs through midnight on the Friday and the weekend before Halloween.
Harry Potter Reunion at the VIP Preview of Diagon Alley at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter
They can sip on smoking dry ice cocktails and canapés and enjoy a two-course dinner in the Great Hall, surrounded by the original props and costumes. They are then invited to grab a lantern and follow the spiders into the newly opened Forbidden Forest, where dessert will be served in the company of magical creatures such as Buckbeak the Hippogriff and Aragog the Acromantula.
Beware: Masked Death Eaters will roam around throughout the evening! Wand choreographer Paul Harris will later demonstrate some wand combat moves ahead of a duel with them.
After the feast, guests can explore the studio tour after hours, visiting sets such as the Gryffindor common room and the Weasley family's kitchen. Members of the prop-making department will drop by to reveal some filmmaking secrets. Meanwhile, Butterbeer will be provided in the Backlot Café.
Tickets to the Hogwarts After Dark experience cost 240 pounds ($308) and go on sale on August 28.
Of course, you can also spend Halloween at Hogwarts at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood or Universal Studios Orlando.
Warner Bros. Pictures
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?