The Big Bang Theory is ending, and just like most viewers Mayim Bialik isn't happy about it. The CBS comedy will end after the upcoming 12th season, the network and producers Warner Bros. TV and Chuck Lorre Productions announced on Wednesday, Aug. 22. On her personal blog, Bialik opened up about her feelings regarding the end of the show she's called home since season four.

Her day started with a parking ticket, an "intense" therapy session and her youngest son tried soccer for the first time. "And, also, I found out The Big Bang Theory's upcoming season 12 will be its final one. Life, as my mentor says, is in session," she wrote. "Am I happy? Of course not. This has been my job since Melissa Rauch and I joined the cast as regulars in season 4. I love my job. I love my castmates, and I feel such appreciation for our incredible crew, our brave writers, our entire staff, and our amazing fans. So many people are a part of our Big Bang family."