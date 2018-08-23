Jonathan admitted he "tried to hide what was going on for so long in order to protect her;" however he decided to speak the truth given the recent tragedy.

"She is the reason I have advocated so hard for those struggling with their mental health," he wrote. "I want her story to inspire people to reach out for help, and not to be afraid or hide from their illness."

He then asked his followers to show compassion to those struggling with their mental health.

"If you know someone with a mental illness, have compassion and empathy and know that they are not bad people, they are suffering," he wrote. "I want this to inspire change. I want California law to change to help people like me help others get the help they need. How can someone who is so sick realize themselves that they need help? She wasn't well enough to understand how sick she really was and she wasn't able to get the help for herself that she really needed. This shouldn't have to happen to other mothers, or anyone for that matter."

The frontman said he'd "give anything" for his kids "to have their mother back" but took comfort in knowing his wife had "found freedom from her illness" and was "finally at peace."