Noah Cyrus Reveals Her Struggle With Anxiety and Depression

Noah Cyrus is opening up about her music and how her songs are a reflection of her emotions.

The 18-year-old "Stay Together" singer and younger sister of Miley Cyrus speaks candidly in the September issue of L'Officiel USA about her struggle with anxiety and depression. Talking about her new EP, released this month, Cyrus shares, "This EP is mostly just about how my emotions have been, and about my anxiety, and about how I've been struggling with depression, and how it's okay to feel those feelings."

"A lot of people like to judge you, and make fun of you on the Internet, and people make you feel crazy whenever you're in a depression or having anxiety or having a panic attack," she continues. "It's about that and being sad and having your emotions and not being able to ignore the feelings you're having."