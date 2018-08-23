Dove Cameron was "Born Ready" to sing the Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors theme song.

Before it debuts on Disney Music VEVO's YouTube later tonight, E! News is giving fans a sneak peek at the multitalented actress recording the power anthem. E! News can also exclusively reveal the television film will be simulcast Sunday, Sept. 30, on Disney Channel and Disney XD.

Tova Litvin co-wrote "Born Ready" with Doug Rockwell, who mastered, mixed and produced it. "So, if it takes forever / We'll save the world together / We were born ready / We were born ready / Yeah, yeah, yeah / And if your heart surrenders / We'll hold it out together / We were born ready / We were born ready," Cameron sings. "Don't care if the world ain't ready for me."

Cameron stars as Ghost-Spider. The rest of voice cast includes Chloe Bennet (as Quake), Dee Bradley Baker (as Lockjaw and Tippy Toe), Skai Jackson (as Gloria Grant), Kathreen Khavari (as Ms. Marvel), Kamil McFadden (as Patriot), Tyler Posey (as Inferno), Cierra Ramirez (as America Chavez), Kim Raver (as Captain Marvel), BooBoo Stewart (as Exile), Milana Vayntrub (as Squirrel Girl), Steven Weber (as Captain George Stacy) and Ming-Na Wen (as Hala).