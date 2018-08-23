EXCLUSIVE!

Watch Dove Cameron Sing the Marvel Rising Theme Song "Born Ready"

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Thu., Aug. 23, 2018 7:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Dove Cameron was "Born Ready" to sing the Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors theme song.

Before it debuts on Disney Music VEVO's YouTube later tonight, E! News is giving fans a sneak peek at the multitalented actress recording the power anthem. E! News can also exclusively reveal the television film will be simulcast Sunday, Sept. 30, on Disney Channel and Disney XD.

Tova Litvin co-wrote "Born Ready" with Doug Rockwell, who mastered, mixed and produced it. "So, if it takes forever / We'll save the world together / We were born ready / We were born ready / Yeah, yeah, yeah / And if your heart surrenders / We'll hold it out together / We were born ready / We were born ready," Cameron sings. "Don't care if the world ain't ready for me."

Cameron stars as Ghost-Spider. The rest of voice cast includes Chloe Bennet (as Quake), Dee Bradley Baker (as Lockjaw and Tippy Toe), Skai Jackson (as Gloria Grant), Kathreen Khavari (as Ms. Marvel), Kamil McFadden (as Patriot), Tyler Posey (as Inferno), Cierra Ramirez (as America Chavez), Kim Raver (as Captain Marvel), BooBoo Stewart (as Exile), Milana Vayntrub (as Squirrel Girl), Steven Weber (as Captain George Stacy) and Ming-Na Wen (as Hala).

Photos

60 Actors You Forgot Appeared in Marvel Movies

Six animated shorts—part of a multiplatform series titled Marvel Rising: Initiation—debuted earlier this month, collectively leading up to the 80-minute animated movie airing Sept. 30. The female-focused series follows a "ragtag, untrained band of teens" who "rise together" and jointly prove that sometimes, "the difference between a 'hero' and 'misfit' is just in the name."

Mairghread Scott wrote the shorts and the special, with Alfred Gimeno serving as the supervising director. Dan Buckley, Cort Lane, Joe Quesada and Eric Radomski were executive producers, while Sana Amanat, Marsha Griffin and Stan Lee served as co-executive producers.

Before Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors premieres, watch Cameron sing "Born Ready" now.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Dove Cameron , Marvel , TV , Music , Entertainment , Exclusives , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Marshmello

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

American Horror Story: Cult, AHS: Cult

Everything We Know About American Horror Story Season 8

That 70s Show, Cast

Wilmer Valderrama and More That '70s Show Stars Reflect on 20-Year Anniversary

Bewitched, Elizabeth Montgomery, Dick York, Agnes Moorehead

Bewitched Reboot From Black-ish's Kenya Barris in the Works

Charmed

TV Reboots, Remakes and Revivals Guide: Which Shows Are Returning From the Dead?

The Big Bang Theory, Jim Parsons

Jim Parsons' Emotional The Big Bang Theory Tribute: "I Will Miss All of You...More Than I Can Say"

Adam Rippon, Matt Bomer, Minnie Driver

Will and Grace Casts Adam Rippon, Matt Bomer and Minnie Driver for Upcoming Season

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.