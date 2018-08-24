by Lauren Piester | Fri., Aug. 24, 2018 7:00 AM
We may have to wait for more new episodes of Lucifer until Netflix decides to bless us with them, but we don't have to wait for new scenes from old episodes!
The season three DVD is about to be released, which means it's time for deleted scenes, and E! News has an exclusive one for you right here.
In the scene from the season three premiere, Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and Chloe (Lauren German) are having a bit of a disagreement on how to handle a suspect in a case, especially when that suspect might have been responsible for his own kidnapping, and Lucifer's first instinct is to "destroy the deviant slime" who captured him and also rudely "complimented Chloe's lady parts."
The clip shows Chloe trying to get Lucifer to take a backseat, but obviously he's not having that.
Season three obviously took some turns from there, ending on that massive cliffhanger where Chloe learned the devilish truth about her consultant partner, and you can watch all of it go down by getting your hands on a copy of the DVD, out on Tuesday.
Lucifer: The Complete Third Season will be available on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital on August 28.
Season four of Lucifer, which formerly aired on Fox, will debut on Netflix sometime in 2019.
