by Alyssa Ray | Mon., Aug. 27, 2018 4:00 AM
Evan Ross is officially 30!
In fact, August 26 marked the Star actor's milestone birthday. And, from what we've heard, Diana Ross' son already has big plans for his 30th year.
"I'm hoping for an amazing year," Evan told E! News exclusively on turning the big 3-0. Nevertheless, the industry vet is proud of everything he and wife Ashlee Simpson-Ross have recently accomplished.
"I feel like we really got a lot done this year," Ross continued. "I'm excited about working on this album and keep moving forward to start this tour."
And when he said "a lot," he meant a lot. On top of filming and producing their new E! docu-series ASHLEE+EVAN, the love birds have been collaborating together while exploring their own individual projects.
"I obviously want to work on my album, as well as, Ashlee wants to work on hers and still tour together," the 90210 alum spilled. "I'm excited to start working on this new project that I'm doing with Lee Daniels. There's a lot of big, new things that I'm excited about."
Despite being swamped with their ever-evolving careers, Evan teased that he was "planning on doing something fun and kind of big" for his major name day. Ironically, his partner in life and love had nothing to do with Evan's birthday plans.
"It's so funny, because he doesn't want me to plan it," Ashlee confessed ahead of her man's birthday. "So I'm not involved in this planning experience, I just have to get him something really great."
Michael Simon, StarTraksPhoto.com
Still Ashlee and Evan couldn't be more in-sync with each other, as they even admitted that they're eager to expand their modern family. Per Jagger Snow's parents, having another child is "definitely" in their plan, within the "next year" even!
"It's definitely soon… in the next year," the "Pieces of Me" songstress relayed. "Definitely in the next year would be nice."
Yet the pair "have a lot going on right at this second," so they'll likely only be giving birth to musical works for the time being. Thankfully, fans will be given a close up look at their creative process on ASHLEE+EVAN.
"We'll be releasing a song per episode—or somewhat per episode—so people will be able to kind of live in our experience," Evan added.
Be sure to catch all the love and music when ASHLEE+EVAN premieres on Sept. 4!
Watch the premiere of ASHLEE+EVAN Sunday, Sept. 9 at 10 p.m., only on E!
Kristin Cavallari Gets Emotional at Uncommon James Store Opening on the Season Finale of Very Cavallari
