Pink Stops Concert to Hug Teen Who Recently Lost Mom

Here's yet another reason to love Pink.

On Monday, the artist stopped her concert to hug a young teen who recently lost her mom.

According to the girl named Leah Murphy, she and her mom had planned to see the show together, but before they could go, her mom passed away. So the young girl's aunt, Katrina Donkin, decorated posters for them to wave around, in the hopes that the artist would see them. And her wish came true!

Donkin told ABC News in Australia, the audience made way for the teen and her to reach the star in the front row, allowing the singer to hold the grieving daughter for what "felt like 20 seconds." As the 14-year-old shook with tears, the Beautiful Trauma performer told her, "It's going to be alright," and signed her hand.