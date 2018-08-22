It's a safe bet to say George Clooney is doing mighty fine in the financial department.

On Tuesday morning, Forbes revealed their annual list of highest-paid actors for 2018. While George may be spending less time on the big and small screen, that doesn't mean his financial status is suffering.

According to the publication, the actor scored "a career high pre-tax paycheck of $239 million between June 1, 2017 and June 1, 2018."

So what's the secret? It may have to do with Casamigos Tequila, which was founded in 2013 by George, Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman.

Forbes reports the alcohol brand was purchased for $700 million up front with the potential for an extra $300 million over the next decade. That means George may earn an estimated $233 million pretax in addition to his other projects.