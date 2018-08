Travis Scott will "forever protect" Stormi Webster's smile.

The 26-year-old Astroworld rapper shared two adorable new photos of his and Kylie Jenner's 6-month-old baby girl on Wednesday. The pictures show the father-daughter duo spending some quality time together on a large balcony, with Stormi showing off her big smile.

"Big mood! Teach my stormi to love," Travis captioned the Instagram post. "I'll forever protect that smile." Kylie also posted a new photo with Stormi from the same location, writing, "you make all my mornings."

These family pictures, which appear to have been taken in New York City, follow shortly after Travis and Kylie attended the 2018 MTV VMAs together at Radio City Music Hall.