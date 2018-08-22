Annie Leibovitz, apparently a This Is Us superfan, has given everyone quite the gift: She just did a photo shoot with the cast of the NBC drama.

The cast, Mandy Moore , Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Chris Sullivan and Susan Kelechi Watson, assembled at Paramount Studios on July 28 for the all-day photo shoot for season three promotional images. Leibovitz shot each of the actors individually as well as in groups. She also shot the key art that will debut at a later date. This is the first TV series the iconic photographer has shot since 2005 when she photographed the cast of The Sopranos.

See the photos in the gallery below.