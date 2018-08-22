Idris Elba Shuts Down James Bond Rumors Once and for All

Idris Elba continues to shut down rumors about playing James Bond in the next 007 movie.

While attending the premiere of his new movie Yardie, Elba was repeatedly asked if he was succeeding Daniel Craig in the next film. When ITV asked if viewers were looking at the next 007, Elba said "no" and then walked away.

Today also showed footage from a sit-down interview with Elba in which he was pressed about the role again.

"I don't want to talk it about, honestly," he said during one interview. "Let's leave it."

This wasn't the first time Elba weighed in on the rumors. Earlier this month, the actor raised fans hopes after tweeting "My name is Elba, Idris Elba." The tweet seemed to reference Bond's famous line, "Bond, James Bond." However, Elba then tweeted, "Don't believe the HYPE..."

Rumors of Elba's involvement in the next Bond movie have been spreading for years. During a 2014 Reddit AMA, the actor claimed he would "absolutely" take the role if offered the job.