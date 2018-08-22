Idris Elba Shuts Down James Bond Rumors Once and for All

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Aug. 22, 2018 8:38 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Idris Elba

Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage

Idris Elba continues to shut down rumors about playing James Bond in the next 007 movie.

While attending the premiere of his new movie Yardie, Elba was repeatedly asked if he was succeeding Daniel Craig in the next film. When ITV asked if viewers were looking at the next 007, Elba said "no" and then walked away.

Today also showed footage from a sit-down interview with Elba in which he was pressed about the role again. 

"I don't want to talk it about, honestly," he said during one interview. "Let's leave it." 

This wasn't the first time Elba weighed in on the rumors. Earlier this month, the actor raised fans hopes after tweeting "My name is Elba, Idris Elba." The tweet seemed to reference Bond's famous line, "Bond, James Bond." However, Elba then tweeted, "Don't believe the HYPE..." 

Rumors of Elba's involvement in the next Bond movie have been spreading for years. During a 2014 Reddit AMA, the actor claimed he would "absolutely" take the role if offered the job.

Read

Idris Elba Responds to New James Bond Rumors and Leaves Fans Shaken

Many have praised the idea of Elba playing the famous secret service agent, including former Bond star Pierce Brosnan. Still, not everyone has been supportive of the move.

"James Bond is a total concept put together by Ian FlemingHe was white and Scottish. Period. That is who James Bond is," Rush Limbaugh said in 2014. "But now [they are] suggesting that the next James Bond should be Idris Elba, a black Briton, rather than a white from Scotland. But that's not who James Bond is...I know it's racist to probably point this out."

In a 2011 interview with NPR, Elba said he wouldn't want "to be called the first black James Bond."

"Sean Connery wasn't the Scottish James Bond and Daniel Craig wasn't the blue-eyed James Bond," he said. "So if I played him, I don't want to be called the black James Bond."

Craig is set to reprise the role in the upcoming film Bond 25, which is expected to hit theaters in 2019.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Idris Elba , James Bond , Movies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Millie Bobby Brown

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Black Panther

Black Panther and Spider-Man 3 Coming to Netflix in September 2018

Best Summer Movies of All Time, The Dark Knight

The Dark Knight and A Star Is Born Leaving Netflix in September 2018

2017 Toronto Film Festival, George Clooney

George Clooney Tops Forbes' 2018 List of Highest-Paid Actors With $239 Million

Carson Kressley

Carson Kressley Takes a Jab at Queer Eye Reboot

Lauren Conrad, Spencer Pratt, The Hills

Why Lauren Conrad Is Happy to Leave The Hills Behind—for Good

Scheana Shay, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Engagement, Party

Inside Vanderpump Rules Stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor's Engagement Party

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.