Wakanda forever!

Seven months after it broke the box office, Black Panther will become available to stream on Netflix starting Sept. 4. The movie—starring Angela Bassett, Chadwick Boseman, Sterling K. Brown, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, Forest Whitaker and Letitia Wright—isn't the only Marvel movie coming to the subscription service, as Spider-Man 3—starring Thomas Haden Church, Kirsten Dunst, James Franco, Topher Grace, Bryce Dallas Howard, Tobey Maguire and J.K. Simmons—will become available to stream at the start of September.

On the TV side, new seasons of Netflix originals American Vandal, BoJack Horseman and Marvel's Iron Fist are on the horizon. Fans who missed the latest seasons of NBC's Blacklist, ABC's Quantico and AMC's The Walking Dead are in luck, as they will be able to watch each episode.

As always, all titles and dates are subject to change.

Here is the current list of titles that will be added to Netflix in September 2018:

Available 9/1/18

10,000 B.C.

Another Cinderella Story

The Ant Bully

Assassins

August Rush

The Breakfast Club

Bruce Almighty

The Cider House Rules

Delirium

Fair Game

Groundhog Day

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy

The Keeping Hours

King Kong

La Catedral del Mar

Martian Child

Monkey Twins

Mr. Sunshine

Nacho Libre

Pearl Harbor

The River Wild

Scarface

Sisters

Spider-Man 3

Stephanie

Summer Catch

Sydney White

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

Two Weeks Notice

Unforgiven