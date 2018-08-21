It Looks Like Lauren Jauregui Just Responded to Tiffany Haddish's Fifth Harmony Diss at the MTV VMAs

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Aug. 21, 2018 5:56 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Lauren Jauregui, 2018 Teen Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lauren Jauregui just wants everyone to get along.

The singer shared an inspirational message to her Twitter, in which she says she is "waiting for the day when supporting one successful dope woman does not mean insult to other successful dope women." Lauren continued, "There is energy and space for us all to beautifully coexist and bless the world with our individual truths, stories and talents."

Her comment comes after comedian Tiffany Haddish threw some major shade at Fifth Harmony on the MTV Video Music Awards stage last night.

"So for those of you watching at home… Hi, Fifth Harmony," the Night School star joked.

Apparently her joke was not appreciated since Camila Cabello, who was once a member of the girl group, was spotted on camera shaking her head, while others stared with jaws dropped.

Photos

MTV VMAs 2018: Risky Red Carpet Looks

Fifth Harmony, Normandi Kordei, Dinah Jane Hansen, Ally Brooke, Camila Cabello, Lauren Jauregui, 2016 MTV VMAs

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

And the drama didn't end there. Stars like Halsey later claimed they skipped out on the show because "I directed all my own music videos this album just to have @MTV "#wcw" me to death and not nominate me for anything so it didn't feel right to go."

While Halsey said she only cared about what her fans thought about her work, Lauren still came to the defense of her friend. "Halsey deserved at the very least a nomination last night. Consistently directed her own videos this entire era," the singer tweeted. "Not to mention her attention to detail stringing them into a story."

The star added, "I feel like that deserves recognition, especially in a climate where most artists don't even write."

Regardless of whether or not the artists got the recognition they deserved, one thing is clear: they have each other's backs.

Halsey thanked her friend for being there for her, saying, "I'm lucky to have u in my corner."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Camila Cabello , Tiffany Haddish , 2018 MTV VMAs , Lauren Jauregui , Halsey , Controversy , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Chloe Grace Moretz

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kim Zolciak Biermann, Ariana Biermann

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Celebrates Daughter Ariana Passing Driver's Test

Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood Celebrates Cry Pretty Release Party With Husband Mike Fisher

Robin Thicke, April Love Geary

Robin Thicke's Girlfriend April Love Geary Pregnant With Baby No. 2

ESC: Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Clarifies Her Controversial Modeling Comments

"Saved By the Bell" Secrets 29 Years Later

George & Amal Clooney Host Harry & Meghan in Lake Como

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.