Robin Thicke's Girlfriend April Love Geary Pregnant With Baby No. 2

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Aug. 21, 2018 5:24 PM

Robin Thicke, April Love Geary

Robin Thicke's family is growing once again!

The "Blurred Lines" singer and April Love Geary are expecting their second child together.

"Well someone is going to be a big sister next year! We're so excited to share with y'all that I'm expecting again!" April shared on Instagram Tuesday evening. "We find out Saturday if it's a boy or a girl! What do you guys think it's going to be?"

In the social media post, the couple's baby girl Mia Love Thicke is seen holding a sonogram picture and smiling for the camera. "'They said we couldn't make another anthem, so we went and made another anthem!' Thank you April!" Robin added in a separate post

Back in February, the pair welcomed their first child together. Robin also shares a son with ex Paula Patton. And since the smooth delivery, both mom and dad have documented several special moments with their family.

In fact, the happy family recently enjoyed a tropical vacation over the summer that allowed for some fun in the sun.

"I love this," the proud mom wrote on Instagram when showcasing some of the many memories. "Island girls."

As for Robin, he's already turning his young daughter into a Boston Red Sox fan. You got to teach them young, right?

"Baseball with daddy!!" he captioned a recent photo. "#GoRedSox."

Robin and April made their first public appearance as a couple in May 2015 at a party in Cannes. Since then, the pair has been inseparable and have developed a strong bond that can't be ignored on social media.

Congratulations to the couple on their happy news.

