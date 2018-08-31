Claire Danes Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Congratulations are in order!

Claire Danes welcomed her second child, her rep confirms to E! News. She and her husband Hugh Dancy also have a 5-year-old son, Cyrus Michael Christopher Dancy.

The Associated Press reports that Danes gave birth to a son on Monday, Aug. 27 in New York.

The Homeland star announced she was pregnant back in April during an interview on the Howard Stern Show. "I'm seriously preggo. I'm deep into my second trimester," she told the radio host.

Stern tried to get her to reveal the sex of the baby, but Danes refused to budge. "I'm going to keep that to myself," she said.

Before she had Cyrus, Danes and Dancy kept that same information secret as well. "It's important to keep a little something to ourselves because we're so public and stuff," she explained to Anderson Cooper.