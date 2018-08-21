Before The Hills Revival, Get Reacquainted With All the Relationship Drama

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Aug. 21, 2018 11:39 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

If you're staring at this screen before you, open up the gallery window and let the photos illuminate the words that you could not find: It's time to get reacquainted with The Hills drama.

MTV is reviving the reality series as The Hills: New Beginnings, with members of the original cast. Members of the cast, which over the years included Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari, Whitney Port, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Brody Jenner and Audrina Patridge, appeared at MTV's 2018 VMAs to announce the return of their beloved series.

"Based off the docuseries that changed the landscape of TV history, The Hills: New Beginnings will reunite original cast members, alongside their children and friends, and follow their personal and professional lives while living in Los Angeles. With new faces in the picture and returning favorites, The Hills is back for a new beginning," MTV said in a release.

Photos

The Hills' Iconic Couples

Heidi, Spencer, Audrina, Justin Bobby, Stephanie Pratt, Jason Wahler and Frankie Delgado were on hand at the VMAs for the announcement. Noticeably missing: Lauren and Kristin, who can currently be seen on E!'s Very Cavallari.

The Hills premiered in May 2006, a lot has happened since then. Get caught up on who was dating and what their drama was in our handy The Hills couple guide. See MTV's Hills announcement video above.

No premiere date for The Hills: New Beginnings was announced aside from 2019.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Hills , Lauren Conrad , TV , Entertainment , MTV , Top Stories , Apple News , Heidi Montag , Audrina Patridge
Latest News
Idris Elba, Sabrina Dhowre

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

"The Hills: New Beginnings" -- Everything We Know So Far

Madonna Faces Backlash Over VMAs Tribute to Aretha Franklin

Sarah Drew, Grey's Anatomy

Sarah Drew on Life After Grey's Anatomy...While Still Hanging With Her "Family for Life"

Sarah Drew Sounds Off on Life After "Grey's Anatomy"

Love Island Logo

Love Island, Bachelor in Paradise and the Art of the Trashy Dating Show

Bristol Palin

Bristol Palin Admits Her Life "Is Not Perfect" in New Teen Mom OG Teaser

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.