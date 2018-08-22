by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Aug. 22, 2018 5:00 AM
Will Kourtney Kardashian be MIA for the holidays?
In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian learn some disheartening news about the oldest Kardashian's holiday plan. The twosome learn this tidbit amid a pow-wow about their recent disconnect from Kourtney.
"She goes, 'You're really scared about how your life is gonna turn out,'" the Good American founder shares with Kim. "She thinks I'm scared, that's why I'm 'acting out,' because I don't want to let my old life go. What?"
"She's so off," the KKW Beauty boss adds.
To make matters worse, Kourtney has recruited Kendall Jenner into the ongoing beef. In order to get to the bottom of this shade, Kim suggests that they ring up their supermodel sister.
"We weren't talking that much s--t," Kendall defends. "Kourt is my best friend right now."
E!
Despite being super tight with Kris Jenner's oldest, the catwalk expert spills that Kourtney is considering skipping the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas plans.
"She told me she's going out of town with the kids for the holidays," Kendall reveals to a stunned Kim and Khloe. "I thought that was weird, but I tried to convince her out of it a little bit."
Understandably, Kourtney's sisters aren't psyched about her alternative holiday plans, leaving Kim wondering if this decision is a "cry for help."
"I just think, given everything that's gone on, the last thing we need is separation like this," Khloe relays in a confessional. "The divide is gonna get worse and worse the more time that we just ignore what's really going on."
"She drives me so crazy, I just don't even know what to do," an exasperated Kim concludes.
See the sisterly dramatics play out in the clip above!
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
