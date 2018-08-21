Jennifer Lopez's Mermaid Hair and More Stunning Beauty at the MTV VMAs 2018

by Alanah Joseph | Tue., Aug. 21, 2018 11:10 AM

The hair and makeup on the MTV Video Music Awards 2018 red carpet was next level.

Like the outfits, which included bikini tops, epic gowns and completely see-through dresses, the beauty looks brought the drama. We're talking crystal-embellished makeup, mermaid-length hair (See: Jennifer Lopez's long hair), eyeliner in bright hues, transformative haircuts and more. It's a red carpet that welcome bold (even crazy) looks with open arms, so Hollywood's A-list makeup artists and hair stylists were allowed to push the boundaries.

This resulted in red carpet beauty that will inspire you to take your own routine to the next level.

Just take J. Lo, who enlisted Kim Kardashian's longtime hairstylist, Chris Appleton to give her silky hair that went down to her hips.

"Glam, laid and slayed," the celebrity hairstylist said on Instagram.

Photos

MTV VMAs 2018: Best Beauty

Love her look? There's more! Check out the best beauty on the red carpet above.

