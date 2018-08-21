EXCLUSIVE!

Olivia Munn Shares Her Exact Diet and How She Ruined Thanksgiving Dinner

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Tue., Aug. 21, 2018 11:48 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Olivia Munn

Vera Anderson/WireImage

Olivia Munn is getting very real about what happens in her kitchen.

While the Six actress knows her way around the kitchen, making her own meals, it hasn't always been that way. In fact, she's come a long way since the first time she made Thanksgiving dinner.

"The first time I ever made a Thanksgiving turkey, I didn't know it took a whole day to thaw, so I put the frozen turkey in the oven just four hours before dinner," she told E! News. "Long story short, I had to run to the store and buy like 10 rotisserie chickens. But all the sides were on point, so it wasn't a total disaster."

Photos

This May Have Been Olivia Munn's Best Week in Fashion

ESC: Olivia Munn x Williams Sonoma

Now, her abilities as a chef are also on point, and she's putting them to good use. The star is partnering with Williams Sonoma and No Kid Hungry to create cookware that gives back. Alongside Scarlett Johansson, Gwen Stefani and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Olivia designed her own Tools for Change Silicone Spatula, in which 30 percent of the proceeds will support ending childhood hunger in the USA.

Just ahead of National Dog Day, she revealed that the inspiration from her design came from her own pets.

"My two rescue pups, Chance and Frankie are the true loves of my life and I was hoping all the dog lovers out there would love them," she said.

The altruistic endeavor fits the star, as cookware, pet adoption and giving back are important to her. Of course, we want to know how she using her new cookware and what's she eating to stay fit. Lucky for us, she's revealing everything she eats on a typical day.

Breakfast: "Avocado with hemp seeds, kosher salt and lemon," she shared. "I cut it in half and sprinkle it all in there and eat with a spoon."

Late Morning Snack: "Apples and Peanut Butter. I'll go for almond butter if there are people around me that are super healthy because I hate the judge-y looks and when they say, 'You know almond butter is so much better for you.'"

Lunch: "Usually white rice, yellow curry with vegetables. And I'll eat a pickle whenever I can with a meal, so I'll probably eat one at lunch."

Late Afternoon Snack: "Grapes, watermelons, bananas and peanut butter," she said. But, if those super-healthy friends are still around, "almond butter."

Dinner: "Salad with vegetables and quinoa."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Olivia Munn , Style Collective , Fitness , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News , Style
Latest News
Idris Elba, Sabrina Dhowre

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: VMA After Parties, Kylie Jenner

MTV VMAs vs. After-Party Fashion: Kylie Jenner Trades Angelic White for Badass Leather

Lake Como, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Amal Clooney, George Clooney

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Visit George and Amal Clooney in Italy

Camila Cabello, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

MTV VMAs 2018: Best Dressed Stars

ESC: Jennifer Lopez, MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs, Beauty

Jennifer Lopez's Mermaid Hair and More Stunning Beauty at the MTV VMAs 2018

ESC: Millie Bobby Brown, MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs, Beauty

MTV VMAs 2018: Best Beauty

Nicki Minaj , MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Nicki Minaj Wears a Completely See-Through Dress at MTV VMAs

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.