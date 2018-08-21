Olivia Munn is getting very real about what happens in her kitchen.

While the Six actress knows her way around the kitchen, making her own meals, it hasn't always been that way. In fact, she's come a long way since the first time she made Thanksgiving dinner.

"The first time I ever made a Thanksgiving turkey, I didn't know it took a whole day to thaw, so I put the frozen turkey in the oven just four hours before dinner," she told E! News. "Long story short, I had to run to the store and buy like 10 rotisserie chickens. But all the sides were on point, so it wasn't a total disaster."