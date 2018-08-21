Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for MTV
Post Malone is currently on board a private plane that's set to make an emergency landing.
TMZ reports that the 23-year-old "Rockstar" rapper left Teterboro Airport in New Jersey on Tuesday heading to London after performing at the 2018 MTV VMAs on Monday evening. The FAA has released a statement which says, "A Gulfstream Aerospace GLF-4 aircraft blew two tires as it took off from Runway 24 at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey about 10:50 a.m. today. The aircraft was heading to London Luton Airport in Luton, England."
Teterboro Media Relations tells E! News that the plane did not land in Teterboro. The plane had been re-routed to Massachusetts but it is now heading to Stewart Airport in New Windsor, New York.
Instagram
Malone's DJ, Smitty, posted videos to his Instagram Story on Tuesday that show the rapper boarding the private jet.
"We on the way to England," Smitty says as they walk towards the plane.
The artist and his team can also be seen on board of the plane in Smitty's social media posts.
On Monday, Post Malone took the stage at Radio City Music Hall in New York City alongside Aerosmith and 21 Savage to perform "Rockstar" and "Dream On" as well as "Toys In The Attic." The rapper also won Song of the Year for "Rockstar" during the award show. Following the ceremony, Malone was spotted at Avenue nightclub in NYC for a VMAs after-party.
Malone is schedule to perform at the Reading Festival in England on Friday, Aug. 24.
Post Malone's rep couldn't be reached for immediate comment.
