Several of today's top artists headed to Radio City Music Hall in New York on Monday to celebrate the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. However, there were a few notable stars missing.

Take Beyoncé and Jay-Z, for instance. The Carters were up for several of the night's top awards, including Video of the Year, Best Collaboration and Best Hip Hop. Still, the power couple was nowhere in sight.

That's because the "APES**T" artists are currently in the middle of their OTR II Tour. While they didn't have a show on Monday, they are set to take the stage in Columbia, SC on Tuesday.

To be fair, the Carters haven't had the best luck at recent award show. At the 2017 Grammy Awards, Beyoncé's Lemonade lost Album of the Year to Adele's 25. The decision even surprised the "Hello" singer—so much so, in fact, that she broke the award in half to presumably share with Queen B.

"I was completely rooting for her, I voted for her," Adele said. "I felt like it was her time to win. What the f--k does she have to do to win Album of the Year?"

The next year wasn't much better. At the 2018 Grammys, Jay-Z was up for eight awards; however, he didn't take home a single trophy. The rapper referenced the snub on the couple's new album Everything Is Love.

"Tell the Grammys f--k that 0 for 8 s--t," Jay-Z rapped.

However, their luck may be changing. The two won for Best Art Direction.