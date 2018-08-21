Avicii Overlooked at the 2018 MTV VMAs—and Fans Are Not Happy

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Aug. 21, 2018 7:20 AM

Avicii

Avicii may have won his first MTV Video Music Award Monday night, but fans can't help but think the late star was overlooked. 

The 28-year-old Swedish DJ died four months earlier to the day on April 20. At the time, it was implied by a family statement that he had passed away from an apparent suicide. He was 28 years old.  "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii," his rep confirmed in an initial statement issued at the time. "He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time."

The late star, who had been nominated a total of six times at the MTV VMAs, including two this year, posthumously won for the first time for "Best Dance Video" with Rita Ora. However, he was only briefly mentioned during the show. 

It was only until Ora was introducing Maluma's performance with Bebe Rexha that Avicii was addressed at all. "I just found out that Avicii and I just won Best Dance, so please just make some noise for Avicii right now," she asked the crowd. "Amazing talent!" 

Celebrity Deaths: 2018's Fallen Stars

However, the award category itself was not presented and there was no organized tribute to the "Wake Me Up" star. Avicii's fans remembered him on Monday night as some took issue with the lack of recognition while others celebrated his first and final win. 

"Congrats to you both !!!!!" one fan responded to a photo of Ora holding a statue. "I wish Avicii was with you today!!!!"

"Congrats Rita and Tim," another added. "Disappointing how VMA didn't even pay tribute to a music legend. No wonder you are declining, cos this is how you remember artists like Avicii. He contributed to the music industry so much just to be snub like that!"

"@Avicii deserved WAY MORE love & recognition than that those short couple words," a fan echoed. "Especially since he couldn't be there to speak for himself and his music...."

As another viewer weighed in, "This is not just for Rita or fans... this is for you Tim @Avicii in your memory."

"Many congratulations to both of you, I'm sure he's looking down with so much pride!" a fan optimistically tweeted. "This is so well deserved."

 

