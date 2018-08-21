Madonna Criticized Over MTV VMAs Tribute to Aretha Franklin

"I showed up to the audition, and two very large French record producers sat in the empty theater, daring me to be amazing. The dance audition went well. Then they asked me if I had sheet music and a song prepared. I panicked. I had overlooked this important part of the audition process. I had to think fast. My next meal was on the line," she said. "Fortunately, one of my favorite albums was Lady Soul by Aretha Franklin. I blurted out, 'You make me feel.' Silence. 'You make me feel like a natural woman.' Two French guys nodded at me. I said, 'You know, by Aretha Franklin.' Again, mmhmm. They looked over at the pianist. He shook his head."

Madonna told him she didn't need sheet music, as she knew "the song by heart" and would perform it a capella. "I could see that they didn't take me seriously, and why should they? Some skinny-ass while girl is going to come up here and belt out a song by one of the greatest soul singers who ever lived? A capella? I said, 'Bitch, I'm Madonna,'" Madonna said, as the audience cheered. "No, I didn't. I didn't say that. Because I wasn't Madonna yet. I don't know who I was."

"I don't know what came over me," she said. "I walked to the edge of the pitch black stage and started singing. When I was finished and drenched in nerve sweat. You know what that is, right? Nerve sweat? They said, 'We will call you one day. Maybe soon.' Weeks went by and no phone call. Finally, the phone rang, it was one of the producers, saying, 'We don't think you are right for this job.' I'm like, 'Motherf--ker, why are you calling me?' He replied, 'We think you have great potential. You are rough around the edges, but there is good rawness. We want to bring you to Paris and make you a star. We will put you in a studio with the great Giorgio Moroder.' I had no idea who that was; I wanted to live in Paris and I wanted to eat some food."

"So, that was the beginning of my journey as a singer. I left for Paris, but I came back a few months later, because I had not earned the life I was living. It felt wrong. They were good people, but I wanted to write my own songs and be a musician, not a puppet," she said. "I needed to go home and learn to play guitar, and that's exactly what I did. The rest is history."