Madonna Criticized Over MTV VMAs Tribute to Aretha Franklin

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
by Zach Johnson | Tue., Aug. 21, 2018 5:05 AM
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Who was Madonna's tribute for, anyway?
That's the question many people on Twitter were asking after the Material Girl honored the Queen of Soul at the 2018 MTV VMAs in New York City last night. Madonna took to the stage toward the end of the broadcast to honor Aretha Franklin, who died last week at age 76. But, in doing so, viewers accused the 60-year-old pop icon of seemingly paid tribute to herself. And Madonna, who recently celebrated her milestone birthday in Malawi and Morocco, wore traditional African attire, leading some viewers to accuse the singer of cultural appropriation.
Madonna spent much of her time onstage talking about the early days of her career, briefly mentioning how Franklin had—unbeknownst to the R&B diva—played a tiny small in her success. "Aretha Louise Franklin changed the course of my life. I left Detroit when I was 18. Thirty-five dollars in my pocket. My dream was to make it as a professional dancer. After years of struggling and being broke, I decided to go to auditions for musical theater. I heard the pay was better. I had no training or dreams ever, ever becoming a singer, but I went for it. I got cut and rejected from every audition. Not tall enough. Not blend-in enough. Not 12-octave-range enough. Not pretty enough. Not enough enough. And then one day, a French disco sensation was looking for backup singers and dancers for his world tour. I thought, 'Why not? I could go back to getting robbed, held at gunpoint and being mistaken for a prostitute in my third-floor walk-up that was also a crack house,'" Madonna remembered. "That's right, I'm a rebel heart."
"I showed up to the audition, and two very large French record producers sat in the empty theater, daring me to be amazing. The dance audition went well. Then they asked me if I had sheet music and a song prepared. I panicked. I had overlooked this important part of the audition process. I had to think fast. My next meal was on the line," she said. "Fortunately, one of my favorite albums was Lady Soul by Aretha Franklin. I blurted out, 'You make me feel.' Silence. 'You make me feel like a natural woman.' Two French guys nodded at me. I said, 'You know, by Aretha Franklin.' Again, mmhmm. They looked over at the pianist. He shook his head."
Madonna told him she didn't need sheet music, as she knew "the song by heart" and would perform it a capella. "I could see that they didn't take me seriously, and why should they? Some skinny-ass while girl is going to come up here and belt out a song by one of the greatest soul singers who ever lived? A capella? I said, 'Bitch, I'm Madonna,'" Madonna said, as the audience cheered. "No, I didn't. I didn't say that. Because I wasn't Madonna yet. I don't know who I was."
"I don't know what came over me," she said. "I walked to the edge of the pitch black stage and started singing. When I was finished and drenched in nerve sweat. You know what that is, right? Nerve sweat? They said, 'We will call you one day. Maybe soon.' Weeks went by and no phone call. Finally, the phone rang, it was one of the producers, saying, 'We don't think you are right for this job.' I'm like, 'Motherf--ker, why are you calling me?' He replied, 'We think you have great potential. You are rough around the edges, but there is good rawness. We want to bring you to Paris and make you a star. We will put you in a studio with the great Giorgio Moroder.' I had no idea who that was; I wanted to live in Paris and I wanted to eat some food."
"So, that was the beginning of my journey as a singer. I left for Paris, but I came back a few months later, because I had not earned the life I was living. It felt wrong. They were good people, but I wanted to write my own songs and be a musician, not a puppet," she said. "I needed to go home and learn to play guitar, and that's exactly what I did. The rest is history."
Sensing she might be losing the audience's interest by that point, the "Borderline" singer said, "You are probably all wondering why I am telling you this story. There is a connection, because none of this would have happened—could have happened—without our Lady of Soul. She led me to where I am today. And I know she influenced so many people in this house tonight. In this room tonight. And I want to thank you, Aretha, for empowering all of us. R-E-S-P-E-C-T."
Madonna was done talking about Franklin—but not about herself. "Another anecdote I would like to share: In 1984, this is where the first VMAs were, in this very building. And I performed at this show. I sang 'Like a Virgin' at the top of a cake. And on my way down, I lost a shoe, and I was rolling on the floor and trying to make it look like it was part of the choreography, looking for the missing stiletto, and my dress flew up, and my butt was exposed—and oh my God, quelle horror!" the singer recalled. "After the show, my manager said my career was over. LOL!"
"So," Madonna said, "I would now like to present the nominees for the Video of the Year."
After clips of the nominees' videos played, Camila Cabello's "Havana" was named the winner. "My hands are literally shaking. I'm never going to forget this moment. Madonna, I love you so, so much," Cabello said. "I've seen every single music video of yours, I've seen every single documentary of yours, and you've inspired me so, so much. For that reason, this is a surreal moment, and I love you." At the end, the singer said, "I want to thank my family, who inspired this music video, and I want to thank my fans again. And honestly, I dedicate this to Madonna!"
As the show aired coast-to-coast- some fans were in disbelief:
Madonna ruined the Prince Tribute on the Billboard Awards in 2016.— April (@ReignOfApril) August 21, 2018
Madonna ruined the Aretha Tribute on the #VMAs in 2018.
I really never want to see her again. Ever. pic.twitter.com/rp6QCql3aR
I’m so lost. I thought Madonna was supposed to be paying homage to Aretha but I all heard was her paying homage to herself. HEAVY on the Mayonnaise......— Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) August 21, 2018
Meanwhile, other fans were disappointed:
Im sorry, I love Madonna...but her telling a 5 minute story about herself was not the right time to honor Aretha Franklin. Wow..... So shocked. #vmas— Isis King (@MsIsisKing) August 21, 2018
the levels of Aretha Franklin disrespect has reached higher than Madonna's range #vmas— Ziwe (@ziwe) August 21, 2018
Madonna talking about guitar lessons, Paris baguettes and her ass hanging out while she looked for a stiletto with the image of Aretha Franklin behind her is everything I expected from the #VMAs— Kingsley (@kingsleyyy) August 21, 2018
You do not disrespect an ICON like that. This is a jovial kiki about Madonna’s broken ass journey. You honor a legend by telling their story or SHUT UP. The AUDACITY.— Nina Parker (@MzGossipGirl) August 21, 2018
Whoever at the #VMAs let Madonna get on stage and give a tribute to @ArethaFranklin or whatever that was really should be out of a job right about...now.— Alicia Garza (@aliciagarza) August 21, 2018
Madonna has yet to comment on the backlash she has received. She did, however, share a selfie she took with Lenny Kravitz, who had introduced Aerosmith and Post Malone's performance.
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?