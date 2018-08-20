OMG, There Were a Ton of Exes Who Showed Up to the MTV VMAs

The MTV Video Music Awards brought together all of Hollywood's most popular rappers, singers and... famous exes.

Former couples like Amber Rose and 21 Savage risked an awkward encounter while walking the red carpet outside the Radio City Music Hall. Not to mention Blac Chyna and Tyga, who were spotted dining together for a friends birthday party on Sunday.

While Tyga and Blac Chyna are mostly friendly—they share a child together after all—other exes are on less-than-friendly terms. For example, Nicki Minaj and Safaree Samuels are in the midst of a heated he-said-she-said battle over Safaree's claim that Nicki once "cut me and i almost died the police," which he alleged in a tweet.

On the other end of the spectrum rests The Hills' alumni Audrina Patridge and Justin Bobby. The two had the chance to reunite in front of the cameras for The Hills reunion on the VMAs red carpet. However, this is not the first time the pair has spoken since their breakup on the reality show.