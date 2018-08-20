A date night at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards? Not too shabby.

During Monday night's star-studded award show, Amandla Stenberg and girlfriend King Princess were spotted on the red carpet near Radio City Music Hall.

Wearing a floral blouse and skirt from Prada, the actress delivered a piece sign to fans while she waited to enter the venue and present an award with the cast of The Hate U Give.

As for King Princess (real name Mikaela Straus), the singer opted for head-to-toe denim.

Although the pair didn't walk the red carpet together, they were spotted holding hands as they left their hotel room Monday evening to arrive at the star-studded bash.

Back in June, Amandla came out as gay in a new interview for Wonderland. When the piece was posted, the actress posted the cover story on Instagram with the message: "OUT & PROUD. So happy to say the words Yep, I'm Gay in official print."