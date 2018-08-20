Cardi B Opens 2018 MTV Video Music Awards With Newborn ''Baby''

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Aug. 20, 2018 6:23 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Cardi B, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for MTV

Cardi is living her best life.

The new mother kicked off the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards with her baby girl in her arms—just kidding! The "bundle of joy" was actually the coveted moon man award, much to the dismay of the excited crowd.

Fans have yet to see the newborn in the month since Cardi gave birth to her and Offset's first child together. While Cardi may have tricked the audience, she did deliver some hilarious jokes while sporting a cute and chic pixie hair cut. The "Bodak Yellow" star changed out of a chic magenta, off-the-shoulder gown into a red strapless dress for the opening sequence. 

Photos

Best Dressed at the 2017 MTV VMAs

Cardi B, MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

This is Cardi's first official appearance since becoming a mom at the beginning of July. And in the weeks following, the rapper has been documenting the highs and lows of motherhood. 

Most recently, she explained how hard it is to be prepared for motherhood, saying, "Like, it's something that no matter how many books you read—because I read some books for babies, and, you know, a lot of my friends gave me advice and everything—you just really have to have a baby to see."

This was evident when the artist pulled out of the 24K Magic World Tour with Bruno Mars. "As of today I've decided I won't be joining Bruno on tour this fall. I thought that after giving birth to my daughter, that six weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically," she announced on August 14. 

At the time she expressed her disappointment about leaving the tour but hoped her fans would "understand that this decision has been the hardest to make but I have to do what's best for myself and my baby!"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Cardi B , 2018 MTV VMAs , Music , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Cardi B, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Camila Cabello, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

Tiffany Haddish Botches Camila Cabello's Name, Then Shades Fifth Harmony at 2018 MTV VMAs

Hayley Kiyoko, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Hayley Kiyoko Tears Up After Winning "20GayTeen" MTV Video Music Award

ESC: Jennifer Lopez, VMA's

MTV VMAs 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Cardi B, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Cardi B's 2018 MTV Video Music Awards Look Is Equal Parts Sexy and Sophisticated

MTV VMAs: Best New Artists Throughout the Years

Cardi B, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

MTV Video Music Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.