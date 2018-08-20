Blake Lively Brings Mom as Her Date to 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Aug. 20, 2018 6:30 PM

Blake Lively, Family, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Blake Lively brought her mom Elaine Lively as her date to the 2018 MTV VMAs on Monday.

The actress was without husband Ryan Reynolds on the award show red carpet at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, but she did pose for photos with her mom and what appeared to be a group of her family members. Lively, donning a white ensemble at the ceremony, also posed for solo pics on the red carpet before heading inside to the show.

Once inside, Lively presented during the award show alongside her co-star from the upcoming movie A Simple Favor, Anna Kendrick. The duo presented the Best Pop award to Ariana Grande.

Photos

MTV Video Music Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

Blake Lively, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Lively stars as Emily Nelson in the upcoming thriller, directed by Paul Feig, whose BFF Stephanie Ward (Kendrick) starts a search for her after she goes missing.

A Simple Favor hits theaters on Sept. 14.

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards airs live on Monday, Aug. 20 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

