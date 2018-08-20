Amber Rose just made quite the statement at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Rose walked the red carpet in a latex red leotard that connected to her matching knee-high heeled boots. The model also sported red fishnets, a red whip, red face mask with horns, and red elbow-length fingerless gloves. Needless the say, Rose just redefined what it means to wear red on the red carpet.

Twitter users immediately likened her sartorial choice to remind the world that Halloween is closer than we think. "Halloween came early for Amber Rose," one Twitter user wrote.

If it's Halloween already, the rest of the costumes can just head on home.

This is hardly the first time Rose has made a statement at this awards show. In 2017, she and 21 Savage made their red carpet debut together where she wore a stunning brunette wig and beaded black gown. In 2014, the model paid homage to Rose McGowan's 1998 dress in a look that showed more skin that covered it.