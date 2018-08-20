Riskiest Red Carpet Looks at the MTV VMAs 2018: Noah Cyrus, Rita Ora and More

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Aug. 20, 2018 5:11 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Noah Cyrus, MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

While the MTV Video Music Awards 2018 welcomes the fashion risk takers with open arms, according to this red carpet, bolder isn't always better.

This red carpet is all about creative styling. Stepping outside of the box is typically a good idea for celebs and their stylists. We want to be entertained, wowed and blown away by beauty—that's why we swoon over the red carpet. Knowing this, some celebrities really went for it. And, some of their ensembles won the night. Others are up for debate.

Case in point: Noah Cyrus' red carpet bikini top. She wore a silver triangle-shaped bralette with matching wide-leg pants and sneakers. While the style is pretty epic, it's already starting conversation.

Photos

MTV VMAs 2018: Risky Red Carpet Looks

Check out stars that took a major risk on the carpet above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Fashion , Style , Apple News , 2018 MTV VMAs
Latest News
Jennifer Garner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Arrive Separately at MTV Video Music Awards

Lauren Bushnell, Devin Antin

The Bachelorette's Lauren Bushnell and Devin Antin Break Up

Camila Cabello, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

Tiffany Haddish Botches Camila Cabello's Name, Then Shades Fifth Harmony at 2018 MTV VMAs

Blake Lively, Family, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Blake Lively Brings Mom as Her Date to 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

Hayley Kiyoko, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Hayley Kiyoko Tears Up After Winning "20GayTeen" MTV Video Music Award

Cardi B, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Cardi B Opens 2018 MTV Video Music Awards With Newborn ''Baby''

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.