16 Subtle Ways to Work Leopard Print Into Your Wardrobe

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Mon., Aug. 20, 2018 3:07 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Shopping: Leopard Details

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

A closet full of clothes and nothing to wear; you know the story.

While you might be tempted to start from scratch this fall, your bank account strongly disagrees. Instead of going from zero to one hundred, might we suggest a more financially digestible wardrobe upgrade: Leopard print accessories.

It's true, there is such a thing as going overboard when it comes to the bold print but if you implement it correctly, and in small doses, you'd be surprised. With the addition of a skinny leopard belt, your jeans and tee look feels brand new. Or how about teaming that LBD with a sexy pair of strappy animal print sandals?

Yeah, you get the idea.

Shopping: Leopard Details

Bucket Bag

BUY IT: Samira Bucket Bag, $55

Shopping: Leopard Details

Denim Jacket

BUY IT:  Topshop Leopard Organza Denim Jacket, $110 

Shopping: Leopard Details

Printed Socks

BUY IT:  Topshop Leopard Print Socks, $12

Article continues below

Shopping: Leopard Details

Strappy Heels

BUY IT:  Raye Daydream Heel, $101

Shopping: Leopard Details

Faded Skinny Jeans

BUY IT:  Current/Elliott the Stiletto Skinny, $160

Shopping: Leopard Details

Sock Booties

BUY IT:  Raye Aura Bootie, $64

Article continues below

Shopping: Leopard Details

Beret

BUY IT:  Brixton Audrey Lightweight Beret, $48

Shopping: Leopard Details

Lace Up Sandals

BUY IT:  Phillipe Heel x House of Harlow 1960, $76

Shopping: Leopard Details

Shorts

BUY IT: House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Leland Short, $138

Article continues below

Shopping: Leopard Details

Mules

BUY IT:  Joie Landri Leopard-Print Calf Genuine Calf Fur Mule, $130

Shopping: Leopard Details

Scrunchie

BUY IT:  Jennifer Behr Leopard Scrunchie, $86

Shopping: Leopard Details

Strappy Sandals

BUY IT: Joie Lakin Genuine Calf Hair Sandal, $140

Article continues below

Shopping: Leopard Details

Foldover Clutch

BUY IT: Clare V. Foldover Calf Hair Clutch, $275

Shopping: Leopard Details

Belt Bag

BUY IT:  OMG! Accessories Leopard Glitter Belt Bag, $15

Shopping: Leopard Details

Sneakers

BUY IT:  Joie Daryl Sneaker, $100

Article continues below

Shopping: Leopard Details

Skinny Belt

BUY IT: PAIGE Wrenn Belt, $90

Leopard print, we think we love you. 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shopping , Daily Deals , Top Stories , Life/Style , Style Collective
Latest News
Jennifer Garner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Noah Cyrus, Lil Xan, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan Pack on the PDA at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

Cardi B, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Cardi B's 2018 MTV Video Music Awards Look Is Equal Parts Sexy and Sophisticated

Asia Argento Allegedly Paid Her Sexual Assault Victim $380K

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Make Red Carpet Debut at 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

"Crazy Rich Asians" Wins Box Office With $35M 5-Day Debut

MTV VMAs: Best New Artists Throughout the Years

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.