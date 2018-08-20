All eyes were on Kylie Jenner and Travis Scottwhen they arrived at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The pair, who opted to walk the carpet separately, wowed the crowds with their stylish clothing when they arrived at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday night. With a babysitter watching baby Stormi for the night, the new parents made their second red carpet appearance since the birth of their first child in February. Kylie dazzled in a formal looking, white suit and had her platinum-blonde hair pulled back in a sleek ponytail. Travis opted for a more casual red carpet look, with a gray plaid jacket, a graphic tee and black sweats.

Ahead of Scott's performance at the award show, the makeup mogul did some sightseeing in the Big Apple and stopped at Italian Restaurant Carbone, while wearing a red Alexander Wang dress.