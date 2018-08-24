Here Are the Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross Film & TV Roles You May've Forgotten About

by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Aug. 24, 2018 6:00 AM

Lights, camera, action!

This is something that Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross have heard several times over their lengthy careers in Hollywood. While many may think of the "Pieces of Me" belter as just a musician, die-hard fans will recall that Ashlee has quite a few acting roles under her belt.

Who could forget the mother of two's reoccurring role on 7th Heaven? We know we haven't!

As for Evan, he's been making a name for himself in Hollywood since he was a youngster. No, really!

Ross has starred on the big screen alongside major names like Jennifer Lawrence, Terrence Howard, Hilary Duff and many others. Honestly, we're so impressed!

For a closer look at Ashlee and Evan's notable acting roles from over the years, be sure to proceed to the gallery below!

Read

See Diana Ross Mentor Ashlee Simpson Ross & Evan Ross in the Recording Studio in New ASHLEE+EVAN Promos!

Evan Ross, Star

Lee Daniels Entertainment, 20th Century Fox Television

Star

In 2017, Evan landed himself a major role on the FOX drama series playing Angel Rivera.

Ashlee Simpson, Pawn Shop Chronicles

Anchor Bay Films, Mimran Schur Pictures, Suretone Pictures

Pawn Shop Chronicles

Ashlee had a role in one of Paul Walker's last films, a crime comedy from 2013.

Evan Ross, Wicked City

Mandeville Films, ABC Studios

Wicked City

Ross replaced Darrell Britt-Gibson in the role of crime scene paparazzo Diver Hawkes in this short-lived ABC crime drama.

Ashlee Simpson, Melrose Place

Slavkin / Swimmer Productions, CBS Television Studios

Melrose Place

The Melrose Place reboot didn't last long, but Ashlee's portrayal of Violet Foster was a memorable one.

Evan Ross, 90210

Sachs/Judah Productions, CBS Productions, CBS Television Studios

90210

Speaking of shows created by Darren Star, Evan had a reoccurring role in the 90210 reboot. He played Shenae Grimes' character's love interest in season three.

Ashlee Simpson, Pete Wentz, CSI: NY (Episode Point of No Return)

Jerry Bruckheimer Television, CBS Paramount Network Television

CSI: NY

Ashlee, alongside ex-husband Pete Wentz, appeared on the CSI: NY episode "Point of No Return."

Evan Ross, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1

Lionsgate, Color Force

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 and 2

In the final two films of the Hunger Games franchise, Evan played rebellion member and cameraman Messalla.

Ashlee Simpson, Undiscovered

Cinejota Filmproduktionsgesellschaft mbH & Co., Cinerenta Medienbeteiligungs KG, Intermedia Films

Undiscovered

This 2005 film was Ashlee's first major movie role.

Evan Ross, Supremacy

Hidden Empire Film Group, Media House Capital, Top Of The Food Chain Entertainment

Supremacy

Supremacy chronicled the real life events from March 1995, where a family was taken hostage by members of the Aryan Brotherhood. Ross notably played one of the hostages.

Evan Ross, According to Greta

Anchor Bay Films, West of Midnight, Whitewater Films

According to Greta

Evan starred alongside Hilary Duff in this independent drama from '09.

Ashlee Simpson, 7th Heaven

Spelling Television

7th Heaven

Simpson-Ross appeared in 40 episodes of the beloved family drama, playing Cecilia Smith opposite lead David Gallagher.

Evan Ross, Mooz-lum

Ian Dudley/Peace Film

Mooz-lum

Evan carried this indie movie, playing a young Muslim student in a post-9/11 America.

Evan Ross, 96 Minutes

First Point Entertainment, Katonah Pictures, Perfect Weekend

96 Minutes

In 2011, Ross starred in this dramatic thriller opposite Brittany Snow and David Oyelowo.

Ashlee Simpson, The Hot Chick

Touchstone Pictures, Happy Madison Productions

The Hot Chick

Ashlee had a small role in the big screen comedy The Hot Chick.

Evan Ross, Gardens of the Night

Station 3, Fastback Pictures, Shoot Productions

Gardens of the Night

Ross gave a powerful performance alongside Gillian Jacobs in this independent drama.

Evan Ross, Pride

Cinered Internationale Filmproduktionsgesellschaft mbH & Co. 1. Beteiligungs KG, Cinerenta Medienbeteiligungs KG, Element Films

Pride

The 2007 biopic featured several big names alongside Evan's, including Terrence Howard, Bernie Mac, Tom Arnold, etc.

Ashlee Simpson, Malcolm in the Middle

Satin City Productions, Regency Television, 20th Century Fox Television

Malcolm in the Middle

Ashlee made her TV debut in the "Reese Cooks" episode of Malcolm in the Middle.

Evan Ross, ATL

Sweet Tea Pictures LLC, Overbrook Entertainment

ATL

This crime comedy-drama was produced by Will Smith and gave Ross his first big film role.

Watch the premiere of ASHLEE+EVAN Sunday, Sept. 9 at 10 p.m., only on E!

