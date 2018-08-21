A Wrinkle in Time Is Coming to Netflix in September 2018

Prepare yourself for a night in withOprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling,Zach Galifianakis and Chris Pine, because next month the majestic journey that is A Wrinkle in Time is coming to Netflix!

On Sept. 25, the streaming service is adding Disney's fantasy flick to its "Friday Couch Night" worthy list of content. The film stars up-and-comer Storm Reid as a curious kid on the search of her scientist father (Pine), who mysteriously went missing years prior. She enlists the help of three space-traveling goddesses—played by Kaling, Winfrey and Witherspoon—along the way.