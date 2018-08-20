Kylie Jenner's Jumpsuit Is Only $25

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Aug. 20, 2018 12:29 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Kylie Jenner

Instagram

Love Kylie Jenner's style? Now, you can recreate her exact look without breaking the bank.

With the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's love of designer wears—new and vintage—her ensembles are typically out of the average person's budget. Case in point: her $8,000 LaBourjoisie birthday jumpsuit, embellished with crystals. So, instead fans of her fashion settle for recreating her style, instead of investing in one look. 

Today, that changes. For a casual look, Kylie wore a curve-hugging black jumpsuit with an off-shoulder neckline. The garment is a simple piece (a.k.a. easy to style), so she made her shoes the star of the look, wearing colorful dad sneakers. For jewelry, the Kylie Cosmetics owner also kept it simple with "K" earring studs and a gold necklace.

Photos

Get the Look: Kylie Jenner's Faded Black Denim

The best part of her ensemble: Her entire look will cost you $125.

ESC: Kylie Jenner Jumpsuit

Her black jumpsuit—the Fashion Nova Soothe Off-Shoulder Jumpsuit—only costs $24.99. It's made with 94% rayon and 6% spandex to create a very tight fit that the brand says will "have you working and twerking down the boulevard." With long sleeves, this is a piece you can take into fall.

While the model wears heeled ankle boots, Kylie's sneakers are a good call. The Adidas Originals Falcon Shoes feature six colors, including the beauty mogul's new favorite color, hot pink. And, for $100, they aren't too expensive to make your fall sneakers. Unfortunately, her exact pair are sold out on the brand's website. On a brighter side, the brand is releasing the same shoes with grey and orange hues on September 6th.

Will you try on her style?

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Fashion , Style , Apple News
Latest News
Jennifer Garner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Blac Chyna, Tyga

Blac Chyna and Tyga Reunite in New York City 4 Years After Split

Kim Kardashian West Stuns in Metallic Bikini

True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian, Baby, Daughter

True Thompson Looks Pretty in Pink in Khloe Kardashian's New Photo

Kylie Jenner Turns Heads in a Red Dress & Blonde Hair

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Strikes a Pose in Miami in a Metallic Bikini

Kanye West's Slippers Too Casual for 2 Chainz's Wedding?

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.