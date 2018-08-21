"I remember being 16 years old, bending over in a shop, and having somebody snap a photo of me from behind and publish it in a magazine, saying that I had cellulite," she recalled to the Telegraph. "It upset me so much I didn't wear shorts again for five years. I even developed insecurities about areas of my body that I never even thought to be self-conscious about." Panettiere was so upset, she continued, "I developed an immediate insecurity about it. I don't want to call myself a victim, but I stopped reading anything about myself ever again after that."

In 2007, still shy of her 18th birthday, she told The SciFi World that her preferred super power would be invisibility.

"Because, I think, obviously we can blame most of it on people who are doing the bad things they aren't supposed to be doing, but at the same time when you have cameras in your face all the time, there's no room to mess up even slightly," Panettiere said. "Things get turned around on you. So, if I could walk out my door or drive my car out and not be followed by paparazzi, I'd be a very happy person."

Moving to Nashville helped with that, but she had plenty of time to never get used to the hyped interest in her dating life, which over the past decade aside from Klitschko included Heroes co-star Milo Ventimigliaand soccer player Scotty McKnight.

"People think it seems very strange from the outside," she told the Telegraph, referring to the 13-year age gap and 18-inch height difference between her and Klitschko, back together again then after over a year apart. "Then they see the inner workings of it, and they understand it. But I didn't become an actor to put it out there for the world to judge. The fact is, I'm happy, and that's all that matters."

Panettiere also told the paper that motherhood was in the cards for her, saying, "I was born to be a mom. I have never rushed anything, but I have always known that that was my end goal in life—that's what I was built for."