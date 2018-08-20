Blac Chyna and Tyga Reunite in New York City 4 Years After Split

247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com
by Jess Cohen | Mon., Aug. 20, 2018 1:05 PM
247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com
Blac Chyna and Tyga were spotted at the same New York City restaurant on Sunday.
Ahead of the 2018 VMAs, the former couple, who called off their engagement in 2014 and share a 5-year-old son named King Cairo together, were both photographed at Catch NYC. Chyna and Tyga were later spotted at Marquee New York nightclub for Sujit Kundu's birthday party. According to an onlooker, the exes were spotted entering the nightclub just minutes apart. Later on, the two were seen giving each other a friendly hug while mingling with their mutual friends who broke out in several renditions of "Happy Birthday" throughout the evening. Amber Rose, French Montana and Lil Jon were also in attendance.
Following their split four years ago, Tyga and Chyna both went on to date members of the Kardashian-Jenner family. The "Rack City" rapper was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Kylie Jenner for years before splitting one last time in 2017.
Getty Images
Meanwhile, news of Chyna's romance with Rob Kardashian broke in early 2016. The couple went on to welcome a child together, a baby girl named Dream, in Nov. 2016. But, after a number of ups and downs in their relationship, Rob and Chyna called it quits in Feb. 2017. The following month, Chyna called out Tyga on Snapchat for allegedly not paying child support.
Tyga and Chyna have yet to address their current relationship status, but it should be an interesting night at the VMAs if they both attend, considering Kylie is also attending alongside her beau Travis Scott. On Sunday, Nicki Minaj called out Travis and Kylie over promotion of his album Astroworld, which held the top spot on the Billboard 200 charts last week while Minaj's Queen debuted at No. 2. The trio were originally seated close to each other at the ceremony, but that might be changing by the time the award show starts.
